Troy Nutrition Center Celebrates 40 Years

by Danielle Wallace

Troy’s Nutrition Center celebrated 40 years of service to the area Wednesday.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves spoke to the people at the center, giving remarks on how it’s been a great place for Troy. Shelia Deveridge, the center’s director expressed how thankful she is to the City of Troy for contributions. In addition to nutritious meals five days a week, the center also offers bible study, board games for anyone 60 years old and older.

“We’re fulfilling the lives of our seniors. We’re making life more pleasant for them. We’re making them be involved and have new friends, new friendships,” says Deveridge.

Troy’s Nutrition Center is open Monday – Friday at 8am until 4 pm.