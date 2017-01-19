Gov. Bentley Announces Appointments to the AL Tourism Dept. Advisory Board

by Rashad Snell

Governor Robert Bentley has appointed nine new members and six reappointments to the advisory board to the Alabama Tourism Department.

The governor appointed Wiley Blankenship, president of the Coastal Alabama Partnership; Ashley Jernigan, client relations director of Central restaurant; John Oros, president of Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau; Hans van der Reijden, chief operating officer of The Hotel at Auburn University; Jared Sorenson, vice president of events for DeSoto Caverns Family Park; Pam Stenz, county extension coordinator with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System; Andrea Taylor, president of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute; Angela Till, deputy secretary of the Alabama Commerce Department and Magi Williams, public relations manager of Wind Creek Hospitality.

He reappointed Patti Culp, executive director of the Alabama Travel Council; Mindy Hanan, executive director of the Alabama Restaurant Association, Bob Hendrix, executive director of the Dothan Convention & Visitors Bureau; Tynette Lynch, chief executive officer of Aldridge Gardens; Patti Presley-Fuller, county extension coordinator with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System and Judy Ryals, president of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The Advisory Board will hold their first meeting on Jan. 25 at the Hotel Finial in Anniston.

The advisory board meets quarterly with state tourism director Lee Sentell who outlines upcoming marketing and promotional campaigns. Board members represent attractions, local tourism departments, hotels, restaurants and state organizations in accordance with legislation.

Tourism is a $13 billion industry in Alabama and has shown a combined increase of 104 percent during the previous 14 years.