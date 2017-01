Hayneville Police Searching for Burglary Suspects

by Stefanie Hicks

Hayneville Police are looking for two men who robbed the Dollar General store on Tuskeena Street on Christmas Day.

Police say the two threw a brick through the glass, and took over $900 in merchandise, mostly cigarettes.

If you know who they are, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.