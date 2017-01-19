New Study: AL Traffic Fatalities Up 25 Percent

by Ellis Eskew

New research out of the University of Alabama shows the number of fatal traffic crashes in Alabama increased by nearly 25 percent last year.

While the number of wrecks may not have increased much, the number of people dying is on the rise.

State Troopers say there are several contributing factors.

“Contributing factors that we are seeing is 1) speeding, 2) DUI, and distracted driving is quickly becoming a top 3,” said Sgt. Steve Jarrett.

The research shows that 200 fatalities could have been prevented if people had been wearing seat belts.