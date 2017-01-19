Show Cause Letter for Takeover of Montgomery Schools Released

by Jeff Sanders

Alabama News Network has obtained the official show cause letter from state school superintendent Michael Sentance to the Montgomery School Board. The letter outlines the deficiencies within the school system that could lead to a state takeover. Sentance says that the reasons are both financial and academic.

Sentance goes on to say he expects a response and a plan from the school system by February 7, 2017. If he deems the response and plan as not adequate, he will begin the process for a state takeover.

The Montgomery School Board has called for a special meeting for Friday, January 20th at noon. During that meeting board members will discuss the show cause letter from the state superintendent.

Attached is a copy of the show cause letter.

Show Cause Letter to MPS Jan 2017