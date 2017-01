A Washout For The Weekend

by Elissia Wilson

Rest of Today: A slight chance for isolated showers otherwise partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms moving into west Alabama after 3am; expect lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms; some storms may be strong to severe capable of producing damaging wind, hail and tornadoes. Highs will range from the low to mid 70s.

Sunday: Periods of showers with highs near 70°.