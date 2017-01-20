The Latest on the Prosecution of Drug Lord “El Chapo”

by Rashad Snell

NEW YORK (AP) – The Latest on Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman facing drug trafficking and other charges in the United States (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

A U.S. lawyer for Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman says he hasn’t seen any evidence that indicates Guzman has “done anything wrong.”

Attorney Michael Schneider said Friday that Guzman and his lawyers look forward to addressing the drug-trafficking and other allegations against him in court. Schneider also suggests they’re also interested in exploring whether Guzman’s extradition was appropriate.

Guzman is charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings. Through his court-appointed lawyers, he entered a not-guilty plea Friday in a Brooklyn federal court.

He’s being held without bail.

As the convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel, Guzman has repeatedly been imprisoned and escaped in Mexico. U.S. authorities have pursued him for years.

He was extradited Thursday.

___

2:30 p.m.

Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has made an appearance in a New York City courtroom, where a federal public defender entered a not-guilty plea for him.

A hush fell over the Brooklyn courtroom moments before Guzman entered Friday. He looked dazed and wore a dark blue T-shirt, dark blue pants and sneakers.

An indictment charges Guzman with running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings.

Guzman answered questions through an interpreter standing to his right and said he could understand the judge’s English.

No bail was sought.

Prosecutors agreed to not seek the death penalty as a condition of the extradition of Guzman, who’s the convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel.

___

11:05 a.m.

U.S. officials say they didn’t learn until Thursday that Mexico was extraditing drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

U.S. Attorney Robert Capers in New York says prosecutors weren’t aware it was going to happen but were nonetheless prepared for it.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Blanco thanked Mexican officials “for their unwavering support” and “their commitment to justice.”

Prosecutors agreed to not seek the death penalty as a condition of the extradition.

The U.S. is seeking a $14 billion forfeiture order as part of its prosecution.

The convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel was awaiting an arraignment in Brooklyn. The case is a joint prosecution with the U.S. attorney in Miami.

Guzman’s lawyer says his extradition is politically motivated.

___

10:30 a.m.

A U.S. attorney in New York says the government is seeking a $14 billion forfeiture order as part of its prosecution of the notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel was brought into a Brooklyn courthouse Friday to await his arraignment.

U.S. Attorney Robert Capers spoke at a press conference about the joint prosecution with the U.S. attorney in Miami.

He likened the drug trafficking to a cancerous tumor that spread, leading to “misery” for legions of Americans.

An indictment charges Guzman with running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings.

Guzman has twice escaped from maximum-security Mexican prisons, most recently in 2015.

His lawyer says his Thursday extradition was politically motivated.

___

8:30 a.m.

Notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is in a U.S. courthouse, two decades after he was first sought by federal authorities.

The convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel was brought into a Brooklyn courthouse on Friday to await his appearance before a federal judge.

An indictment charges Guzman with running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings.

Guzman has twice escaped from maximum-security Mexican prisons, most recently in 2015 via a hole in the floor of his cell shower.

His lawyer says his Thursday extradition was politically motivated.

Now in his late 50s, Guzman was first indicted in Southern California in the early 1990s.

___

1:15 a.m.

Notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman will stand in a U.S. courtroom, two decades after he was first sought by federal authorities.

The convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel is expected to appear in a Brooklyn federal courthouse Friday.

An indictment charges Guzman with running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings.

Guzman has twice escaped from maximum-security Mexican prisons, most recently in 2015 via a hole in the floor of his cell shower.

The brazen slip was highly embarrassing for the Mexican government. Guzman has fought extradition since his recapture last year.

His lawyer says his Thursday extradition was politically-motivated.

Now in his late 50s, Guzman was first indicted in Southern California in the early 1990s.

