Montgomery Talk Radio Tackles Trump Inauguration

by Josh Ninke

Mark Montiel hosts Capitol Buzz on AM 1440.

He’s seen a lot leading up to and after the election, and callers are looking for Donald Trump to make good on his promises.

“When Trump says he’s going to drain the swamp, that’s where he needs to start. Big pharmaceuticals, you know what it costs to fill a 60 pill bottle that blue cross wouldn’t pay? I told her to buy it anyway, $1200,” said one caller.

“Of probably the top three issues people talk about on the air when they talk about Washington is the repeal of Obamacare on my show. But even those people recognize there are certain provisions in the bill that they want to now keep. So I think what you’ll see is a partial repeal of Obamacare. What that means, we’ll see when they deliver the legislation, but there are certain pieces of it that people want to now keep,” said Montiel.

Right after Montiel signs off in the mornings, Kevin Elkins takes over the airwaves.

Elkins says he’s been a Trump supporter since day one, but not all of his callers share his opinion.

Despite some protests, the inauguration went smoothly. Elkins is looking for things to continue to go well with the new Trump administration.

“I think what Trump has done is that he’s shown us if you believe in America, America will believe in you. I think that’s why I’m excited about the different attitude in America right now,” said Elkins.