City of Troy Celebrates Opening of Publix

by Danielle Wallace

Saturday was an exciting day of the city of Troy.

City officials gathered for a special ribbon cutting for the store. There was also a long line of eager customers waiting to shop. Nearly 200 people are employed at the Troy location. It’s something the community has waited for, for quite some time. People living in Troy say the opening of Publix, gives them hope for more retail in the city. Mayor Jason Reeves says it’s rewarding to city’s hard work pay off.

“There’s a great deal of certainly excitement but a great deal of satisfaction that they are getting a store that they have hoped for, for many years,” says Reeves.

“I’m sure other stores will be filled here with some type of businesses that will offer a worthwhile accommodation for our shoppers here,” says Troy resident Lorezo McBryde.

Right now, Publix has a total 1, 136 stores.