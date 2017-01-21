Severe Storm Leaves Damage in Wetumpka

by Danielle Wallace

People in Elmore County spent Saturday cleaning up after severe storms that came through the area.

Mayor Jerry Willis says West Wetumpka was hit the most damage. The Wetumpka Church of Christ and homes in the Frog Level Community were damaged. Some residents say it’s something they have never seen in the area. They believe the damage is from a tornado but they are thankful that no one was hurt.

“After everything calmed down we begin to go and look around the community and that’s when we seen that trees had been knocked down some houses had been damaged around here in this area,” says Latrice Culquitt of Wetumpka.

Following Saturday’s storms, thousands of people were without power in several counties.