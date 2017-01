GALLERY: Storms Move Through And Past Central Alabama

by Josh Ninke

1/7 Lightning Storm From Stacy Mills in Booth, AL.

2/7 Lightning storm From viewer Stacy Mills in Booth, AL.

3/7 Rainbow Rainbow over Montgomery from Josh Ninke

4/7 Rainbow over Selma From George McDonald

5/7 Millbrook Rainbow From Ellis Eskew



6/7 Prattville Rainbow From the City of Prattville

7/7 Prattville Rainbow From the City of Prattville













Storms continued through the night Saturday as all of Central Alabama was under a tornado watch.

While the storms brought a lot of lightning, they passed by Sunday morning and afternoon.

Some viewers and staff took these pictures of the storm and the blue skies that followed.