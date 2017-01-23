Beer Recall in Alabama

Small chance of glass in bottles.

by Tim Lennox

A Nevada beer distributor is recalling some of it’s product from Alabama and 35 other states.

Sierra Nevada’s rcall affects seven of their 12 ounce bottled beers. The company says they discovered a flaw in their process that could allow glass to get into a small number of bottles…one out of every 10-thousand.

“This recall comes after quality inspections at our Mills River, North Carolina, brewery detected a very limited number of bottles with a flaw that may result in loss of carbonation and a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, causing a risk for injury. While we believe this concern impacts roughly 1 in every 10,000 (0.01%) of our bottles packaged during this time.”

See the full list of recalled beers on their website:

http://sierranevada.com/qualitymatters