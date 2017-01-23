Chef’s Corner with Stacey Little: Easiest Mexican Rice
Mexican Rice
Cook Time:
Total Time:
Ingredients:
- 1 (10-ounce) package yellow rice
- 2½ cups water
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ cup salsa
Instructions
- Heat the water in a large saucepan with a tight-fitting lid to boiling. Add the olive oil. Stir in the rice mix and return to a boil, stir in the salsa. Reduce the heat to a low simmer and cover with the lid. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring only once about halfway through. When tender, fluff with a fork and serve.
http://southernbite.com/easiest-mexican-rice/