Alabama Woman Gets Prison in Killing of Son’s Boyfriend

by Lillie Dunn

An Alabama woman convicted of killing her son’s boyfriend is going to prison. A Tuscaloosa County judge sentenced 54-year-old Anita Hill to 20 years imprisonment for the slaying of 36-year-old Jamie Johnson.

The Pickens County woman told a hearing Monday she cared about Johnson like her very own son and never meant to hurt him.

Jurors convicted Hill of murder last month in the gunshot slaying of Johnson. The man was shot to death at an interstate truck stop in April 2014.

Hill’s son Lee Sterling was in a relationship with Johnson for about four years. At one point they had a fight that ended with Johnson jailed on a felony domestic violence charge. Hill’s attorney says the shooting occurred during an argument about abuse.