Andalusia Police Investigate Two-Vehicle Crash

by Rashad Snell

Around 7:15 AM Tuesday morning, Andalusia police, Advanced EMS, and Andalusia firefighters responded to a two vehicle accident on the West Bypass in front of Massey Automotive.

At least one person was seriously injured and was flown from the scene by LifeFlight. One other person was transported to Andalusia Hospital.

The accident is under investigation and further details will be released later.

