Chris’ Hot Dogs to Receive Historic Marker for 100 Years of Service

by Rashad Snell

Chris’ Hot Dogs will receive a historic marker Tuesday as the famous Montgomery establishment celebrates a century of serving everyone from presidents and musical superstars to more than a million everyday customers.

Greek immigrant Christopher Anastasios Katechis opened Chris’ Hot Dogs on May 1, 1917, at 138 Dexter Ave., and at 9 a.m. on Tuesday his son Theo Katechis and grandson Costas “Gus” Katechis will join Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange in dedicating the historical marker celebrating a century of service to the city.

The public is invited to the ceremony.

“Theo, Gus and their staff are excellent representatives and model citizens of Montgomery and the River Region,” Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said. “We are honored to join them in celebrating 100 years of service to not only the citizens of Montgomery – but also to citizens from around the world.”

Chris’ served millions of customers during its first 10 decades, ranging from local regulars and Alabama governors to four American presidents. President Franklin D. Roosevelt often ordered boxes of hot dogs when his train traveled through Montgomery. Harry Truman, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush ate at Chris’ while visiting.

Other customers ranged from George C. Wallace to civil rights leaders including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Country singer Hank Williams was a regular. Elvis Presley ordered Chris’ hot dogs before a Garrett Coliseum concert.

Until the 1960’s, Chris’ offered curb service for its hot dogs, leading to long lines of cars cued for service. The hot dogs featured Chris’ “secret” chili sauce, known by only a few family members and shipped all over the world.