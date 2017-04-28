River Region Healthy Living Expo

by Ellis Eskew

Alabama News Network presented the second annual River Region Healthy Living Expo. It was held Friday at Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church in Montgomery. More than 40 vendors came out offering health and medical advice. The community could get blood pressure checks, massages, and information on many programs to help you live a healthy life. And it was all for free.

Kathy Lenoir was a vendor with “Your Doctor’s Office.” She tells us why she wanted to come get involved with the Expo.

“Just to get our name out there and let people know that we are a new business and to help people. You have people who want to lose weight or have blood sugar problems. We can help maybe if they’ve never been anywhere, we can help them here and then send them to the office to get help,” said Lenoir.

Connie Hamilton attended the event and was glad she did.

“I just wanted to get some information on healthy living and what to do. I was talking about your heart and everything and try to keep, you know, kinda stay up above things and how well you can keep yourself going,” said Hamilton.

The expo was free and open to the public. However, the community was encouraged to bring a canned food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank.