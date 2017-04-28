Very Warm and Muggy; More Storms Sunday

by Ben Lang

Yesterday’s storms are long gone, but now most of Alabama is under a very warm and moist airmass. No rain or storms expected for the rest of Friday. Expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s. Saturday will be very warm and muggy as well, with highs in the low 90s. Storms return to the area late Sunday night through Monday morning. These storms could again be strong to severe, with the highest risk for damaging straight line winds across west Alabama. The severe threat should diminish later in the overnight as the storms move towards and east of I-65. Right now, the tornado threat looks low due to the linear nature of the storms. However, all of the aforementioned is prone to change between now and Sunday night so be sure to stay tuned for updates.

Storms depart the area by Monday afternoon. A cold front will drop temperatures as well, with highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows briefly return to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday night. Another storms system will give us a decent chance for rain next Thursday, as well as another cooldown.