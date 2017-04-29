2nd Annual Taco Libre

by Danielle Wallace

Dozens of people enjoyed an evening of tacos at Taco Libre Saturday.

The festival is Alabama’s 2nd annual taco, beer and music festival. It features craft beer from Alabama based breweries. This year’s location for the festival was at the new Yards at Western Rail venue, located near downtown Montgomery. The event includes food vendors from across the state.

“We have taco people from Huntsville, Birmingham, and Opelika and then a lot of our local favorites here and then we also have a lot of our adult beverages sponsored this event so we’ve got beers margaritas and three really great bands,” says Avery Ainsworth.

Saturday’s Taco Libre festival is the first event at the new Yards at Western Rail venue.