Auburn Aviation Program Benefits From Cessna Skyhawk Loan

by Lillie Dunn

A new Cessna Skyhawk aircraft has been provided to Auburn University for six months for educational events and pilot training.

The Opelika-Auburn News ( http://bit.ly/2qcoQSo ) reports that 17 students along with Auburn University Aviation Center personnel recently took a field trip to Textron Aviation headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, where they were presented with the aircraft.

Textron Aviation is providing the Skyhawk as part of its Top Hawk partnership with top university aviation schools.

Three to five educational stops are scheduled monthly for Auburn aviation students and the Skyhawk, including the Smoky Mountain Air Show in April in Knoxville, Tennessee; Thunder in the Valley Air Show in Columbus, Georgia, also in April; Tuskegee Fly-In in May; Auburn University Aviation Camp in June; and the Pensacola Air Show in July.

___

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)