Troy Fest Kicks Off

by Danielle Wallace

Troy Fest is one of Troy’s biggest events that kicked off Saturday.

The annual event is held in honor of Jean Lake a local artist who passed away in 1976. The event is one of the top art and craft festivals in the central Alabama region. The weekend long show draws thousands of people to downtown Troy. It’s not just for the arts though. Plenty of food and fun are available for anyone who wants to come out.

“I just enjoy being here. It’s one of the best shows truly on the circuit that I travel. The folks here take really good care of us and they show great hospitality,” says artist Scott McQueen.

The event wraps up Sunday from 10 am until 4 pm.