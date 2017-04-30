Locals React to Trump’s First 100 Days in Office

by Caitlyn Cline

Saturday marked President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office. It’s been a controversial presidency from the start; nearly all of those days have met with resistance, both from fellow Republicans and Democrats.

Trump has signed 78 executive orders so far, with subjects ranging from a review of the federal government’s role in education to banning travelers from several middle east nations. Political Analyst Steve Flowers says regardless of what Trump accomplishes in the next four years, he’s already made good on one of his top campaign promises.

“He could go the entire four years and call it a successful administration just by appointing and having confirmed a conservative Supreme Court Justice,” Flowers says. “That is probably the biggest legacy a president has, so given the fact that he has named Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and had him confirmed by the Senate, he’s sitting on the Supreme Court, he can do nothing else the next four years, along with those executive orders and have an ultra successful administration.”

Local voters say they’re impressed with the work Trump has done so far, and believe he can fulfill the promises he made during the campaign if he’s just given more time.

“It’s kind of shaky on the getting everybody together,” says voter Mike Hadden. “But he has his plans, and he’s sticking to them. And I’m glad of that. I think his plans are the right plans.”

“I think he’s just learning an office. And I think the first 100 days, I mean that’s, really… You really can’t gauge it on the first 100,” adds another Alabama voter James Everett. “You need to at least wait, I would say, at least another year or two to give it some more time.”

President Trump is still working on several of his other main campaign promises, including the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, as well as funding the the border wall with Mexico.