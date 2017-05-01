Former Auburn Basketball Star to be Inducted into Alabama Sports HOF

by Rashad Snell

The former Auburn and NBA Star, the late Lee DeFore, will be one of eight to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 13.

Born June 3, 1943 in Atlanta, DeFore played collegiately at Auburn and was a three-year letterman on the basketball team. He was the team captain his senior year. He left Auburn as the school’s all-time scoring leader and he currently ranks 16th on Auburn’s all-time scoring list with 1,386 points. He was the first in school history to score 1,000 points.

He currently ranks 5th on Auburn’s all-time scoring average with 19.0 points. He led the SEC in scoring during his senior year with an average of 23.7 points. He set nine Auburn school records during his career and scored over 30 points in seven games. He led the team in scoring in 21 or the 26 games.

The Helms Athletic Foundation named him an All-American in 1965-66. After his time at Auburn, he was drafted by the New York Knicks in the fourth round of the 1966 draft. He passed away in June of 2014.

Other members of the ASHOF Class of 2017 include: Ken Donahue (Football), Jim Goostree (Administrator), Jeff Herrod (Football), Todd Jones (Baseball), Takeo Spikes (Football), Kevin Turner (Football), and Carnell Williams (Football).

For ticket information to the May 13th Induction Banquet at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel, call the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame at 205-323-6665.