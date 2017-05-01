Montgomery Man Faces Attempted Rape Charges

by Rashad Snell

A Montgomery man is facing attempted rape charges.

An affidavit from the District Court of Alabama states that Anderson forced his way through front door of victim’s resident. After forcing his way into the victim’s home, he grabbed her by the arm and forced her into the bathroom. He then proceeded to slap her in the face and pull his pants down and attempt to rape the victim. The victim was able to break free from Anderson and run out of the residence.

The offense was said to have happened on April 22 between 2pm-3pm.

The name of the victim was released.

Anderson is being held in Montgomery County Detention Facility on $30,000 bond.