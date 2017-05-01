Nearly 100 Candidates and PACs Violate Alabama Finance Rules

by Darryl Hood

Alabama’s secretary of state says 92 political candidates and donation groups have broken campaign finance rules.

Secretary John Merrill on Monday publicly released the names of all the candidates and political action committees that failed to disclose donations by this year’s January cutoff date.

He says the release is intended to compel PACs and candidates to file financial records of campaign contributions they either received or spent in 2016.

Merrill’s statement says there are currently no administrative penalties that could be used against the 92 parties. A formal monetary fee structure has been set up for the 2018 election cycle.

Individuals or groups that raise or spend more than $1,000 in a campaign year are required to submit a report.

