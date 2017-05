Rep. Bradley Byrne Won’t Run for Senate

by Stefanie Hicks

Congressman Bradley Byrne has announced he will not run in the special election for US Senate.

Byrne issued a statement saying at this time he believes it is best for him to remain in the House of Representatives. He says he wants to focus on issues like reducing federal spending and taking better care of our veterans.

The seat was left open when Jeff Sessions was appointed as attorney general.

Byrne was elected to Congress in a special election in 2013.