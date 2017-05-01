Report: F-35 Schedule Delays

Government Accounting Office Prediction.

by Tim Lennox

The Government Accounting office says some flight testing work on the F-35 fighter jet will not be completed till May of 2018…a year from now.

From the GAO Report:

“Our analysis of historical test point data as of December 2016 indicates that the average test point execution rates are much lower, at 220 mission systems test points per month. In addition, historical averages suggest that test point growth—additions to the overall test points from discovery in flight testing—is much higher than program officials assume, while estimated deletions—test points that are considered no longer required—are lower than assumed. Using the historical F-35 averages, we project that developmental testing may not be completed until May 2018, a 12-month delay from the program’s current plan.”

An inspection team is due in Montgomery in a matter of days. They are trying to determine which of five potential sites will be chosen as home for a squadron of the new fighter jets. Montgomery officials have been lobbying hard to have Dannelly Field and the Alabama Air National Guard chosen.

Read the GAO report HERE.