Charges Announced for Juveniles Arrested at McKee Middle School

by Stefanie Hicks

We now know what charges two juveniles will face, after they were arrested Monday when Montgomery police say they tried to break into McKee Middle School, and then fired gunshots in the air.

McKee Middle was immediately placed on lock down. Crump Elementary was also placed on lock down after the suspects were spotted near the school’s campus.

It was there that they were taken in to police custody.

Police say the juveniles have each been charged with making terrorist threats, reckless endangerment, discharging a weapon in the city limits, and carrying a gun without a permit.

Both are being held in the Montgomery County Youth Facility.