In Midst of Violence, Parents Encourage Others to get Involved in the Schools

by Ellis Eskew

It was a night to honor those who give of themselves as the Title I office of Parent and Family Engagement presented awards for Parent and Partner of the Year.

“We appreciate what you have done because often times we hear about what parents are not doing or what the community is not doing. But we wanted those people who were doing something to be recognized and that we do appreciate them,” said Education Specialist Ferlisa Dotson.

With the recent rash of violence in and around school campuses in Montgomery, parents and educators tell us its especially important to be involved.

“From kindergarten until they are out of the house, parents must be involved and engaged with the “who,” the “what,” the “when,” the “why.” And the daily ins and outs of their children. It’s vital and it’s very, very important,” said Dotson.

They say time spent in the school not only helps the school, but also their own kids as well as others in the classroom letting them know they care.

That’s why they encourage all parents to find a way to get involved.

“Wherever you can, whether it’s after school or before school or anytime you can give your time, it’s needed. Time is needed. You don’t always have to have money, but if you have time… Time is very valuable. Even with kids who don’t have parents who can make it there, you can make a difference with those children,” said Akilah Smith, Parent of the Year at Carver Elementary.