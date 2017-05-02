MPD Charge Juvenile in Shooting Death of 14-year old Bellingrath Middle School Student

by Rashad Snell

Monday, May 1, 14-year old Bellingrath Middle School student, Jaquerria Timmons, was pronounced dead after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound after school. The shooting occurred at about 3:15 p.m. off campus in front of St. James Missionary Baptist Church.

There was no confrontation, but a handgun was introduced into a group of students, and the weapon was fired one time, striking Jaquerria in the chest. She was treated at the scene, transferred to a local hospital, and was pronounced deceased.

MPD’s investigation has made clear that the weapon was not at school during the day, and that it was introduced into the group of students by an individual who does not attend Bellingrath.

MPD initially talked with a number of witnesses who provided information regarding this shooting. That information led MPD to identify multiple persons of interest. From among these persons of interest, MPD was able to identify the suspected shooter, and last night MPD apprehended the suspect, a juvenile, and placed him into custody. Late last night MPD charged the suspect with murder.

Police publicly thank the faculty, staff, and parents of Bellingrath Middle School, Montgomery Public Schools, and the Montgomery community for its cooperation and assistance in this homicide investigation.

This is still a very active investigation. There are many loose ends that police are still working to tie up. We are working within the juvenile justice system, and we cannot release additional information regarding the suspect for that reason.

We will provide information to the public to update this investigation as we can, but we must withhold from public release any information that jeopardizes our pursuit of justice for Jaquerria Timmons and her family.