Storms Wednesday Night Into Thrusday

by Shane Butler

High pressure over the region will give way to a cold front moving eastward. Clouds will be returning and showers along with t-storms move into the area Wednesday evening. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe during the evening and into early Thursday. Main threats will be damaging winds and a few spin up tornadoes. This system will depart and much cooler air spills into the area on Friday. There may be enough moisture lingering behind the frontal system to support a few showers Friday but most spots remain dry. Mornings will be a bit cooler but afternoons nice and mild over the upcoming weekend. A sunny and warmer weather pattern will settle over the area starting Saturday and continuing into the middle of next week.