A Good Soaking Ahead

by Shane Butler



Our weather pattern is setting up for a good soaking rain event. A cold front to our west is advancing eastward and there’s a lot of rain ahead of this boundary. We could easily see a couple of inches in the rain bucket before its all said and done. A few strong storms will be possible with this system but we don’t expect anything getting out of hand. Main threats will be heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. The front clears our region Thursday evening but there will be showers on the backside of the front. We expect occasional showers and breezy conditions throughout Friday. A much cooler air mass will move into the area behind the frontal passage. Temps will struggle to reach the mid to upper 60s Friday afternoon. Lows Saturday morning will be in the mid 40s in spots. A nice recovery to the 70s with sunny skies Saturday afternoon. The warm up will continue into Sunday and remain in place through next week. Looks like mid to upper 80s return and stick around until further notice.