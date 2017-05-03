Pike County Fourth Graders Attend Groundwater Festival

by Danielle Wallace

Hundreds of Pike County 4th graders had the opportunity to get hands-on experience with activities that promote environmental awareness and water education at an annual Groundwater Festival.

Students were able to participate in 3 lab activities on Troy University’s campus. They were also able to visit a saltwater aquarium display and other environmental education booths. They also learned about littering. Coordinators say the event is a great tool to get kids interested in environmental awareness at an early age.

“The whole purpose is to educate young people. If you educate them, they’re going to go home and some of it’s going to rub off on their parents. Their parents are going learn about it too,” says Michael Mullen.

This is the 15th year of the Groundwater Festival that is made possible by several area agencies.