City Of Wetumpka Observes National Day Of Prayer

by Jalea Brooks

Like many at Wetumpka’s day of prayer, Pastor Ricky Bowe says prayer is important now more than ever. He explains “the issues are different, the issues are more extreme than they’ve ever been before. We’re losing our children, we’re losing the family identity, and they’re so many things that we need to pray [for]”.

As for the city Wetumpka, he prays the city’s leaders will be in tune with needs of their constituents. He adds ” I feel like a lot of where we’re at is because of the family and the home; its just falling apart”.

Wayne Dozier is a volunteer chaplain in Autauga and Elmore County and spends a lot of time with inmates in Elmore County’s prisons. He says “many of their children, their sons and daughters are in our school system”. Dozier clarifies that he prays for all families, especially those with a parent behind bars.

Carol Mcgriff, retired missionary, says it’s refreshing that Wetumpka’s leaders recognize the need for prayer. She also prays for families. Mcgriff says “none of us has a perfect family, there’s no such thing, but we have a god that hears and answers prayers and we can come and pray for each other. We can pray for our families”. She calls Thursday’s gathering encouraging and says “it is good to see people from many different churches, it is good to see black brothers and sisters and white brothers and sisters praying together because we belong to the same mighty God”.

Wetumpka has been observing the national day of prayer for the last 15 years.