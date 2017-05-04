Community Gathers to Remember Bellingrath Student Shot and Killed

by Ellis Eskew

Hundreds packed the Community Congregational United Church of Christ.

They say 14 year old Jaquerria Timmons was a star student and good kid that remained mostly to herself. She was gunned down after school near Bellingrath Middle School Monday.

Community leaders say there needs to be a change of culture where the value of life is taught.

And that young people need to handle problems in a peaceful way.

“We got to take back how we live. We got to teach life skills. We got to teach coping mechanisms. We got to have a standard in how we treat one another. That should be with dignity, with respect, with love, and some basic decency,” said Kai Mumpfield with the Family Sunshine Center.

A juvenile is in custody and charged with murder in the case.

The school is planning an event to honor Jaquerria will be held in the coming days