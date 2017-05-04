Huntingdon College Building New Band Facility

by Rashad Snell

Huntingdon College’s Marching Scarlet and Grey, with plans for a 100-member roster this fall, will have a new practice facility as classes begin in August. Construction, which began last year, will continue in earnest this summer toward a completion date just as students return this fall.



“The marching band, which was begun in 2006, has attracted a strong group of students who study in nearly every major; have created smaller performing ensembles, such as Huntingdon Jazz and the Pep Band; have grown the choir to its largest numbers in decades; and add spirit and energy to both our arts programs and our athletic programs,” said Huntingdon president J. Cameron West. “The bands have out-grown their present practice space, so we are pleased to ready this new space for them.”



The College has re-purposed the long-unused former pool area of Roland Student Center to accommodate the growing bands and all of their instruments. Major infrastructure work has been completed, and the work that remains is acoustical and aesthetic in nature. Included in the space will be offices, instrument storage, lockers, and a work room, as well as a large rehearsal room.



“All of the band students are excited and honored by the continued support from President West and the Huntingdon administration,” said Eddy Williams, director of bands. “This facility is going to allow for continued growth of the band program at Huntingdon.”