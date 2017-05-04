Jim Byard Stepping Down as Head of ADECA

by Rashad Snell

Jim Byard, the head of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, is leaving as Gov. Kay Ivey fills names her own cabinet members.

The governor’s office confirmed Byard’s departure Thursday. Spokeswoman Eileen Jones says Ivey has identified a new director and will announce that appointment soon.

Byard in a statement said he was proud of his work ADECA has done “to create jobs, improve infrastructure across Alabama and strengthen the quality of life for those we serve.”

The former Prattville mayor served as ADECA director for six years under Gov. Robert Bentley.

Bentley resigned last month amid a push to impeach him in the Alabama Legislature in the fallout of an alleged affair with an aide. Bentley also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance violations to end a state investigation.

