Parents, Children Push for Autism Therapy Coverage

by Rashad Snell

Parents and children pleaded with a legislative committee to require insurers to cover an expensive autism therapy they said can be life-changing for children on the spectrum.

The emotional testimony dominated a Wednesday public hearing and the Finance and Taxation Committee General Fund on the bill. However, business groups and insurers said the cost will be passed on to insurance plan holders, and that not all employers and plans will be required to provide coverage.

The bill would mandate coverage of applied behavioral analysis therapy, an intensive individualized therapy.

Karen Penn said the therapy enabled her son to begin speaking. However, she said it’s heartbreaking to see families who can’t get the treatment.

The House approved the bill by a unanimous vote. The Senate committee has not scheduled a vote.

