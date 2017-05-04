Top 50 U.S. cities ranked by mosquito population.
Study come from Orkin Pest Control.
Orkin’s Top 50 Mosquito Cities list ranks metro areas by the number of mosquito customers served from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017. The list includes both residential and commercial treatments.
- Atlanta
- Washington, D.C. (+1)
- Chicago (-1)
- New York (+1)
- Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (+8)
- Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
- Houston (+5)
- Detroit (-4)
- Charlotte, N.C. (-1)
- Nashville, Tenn. (-3)
- Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. (+11)
- Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Fla. (+11)
- Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Va. (+1)
- Memphis, Tenn. (-3)
- Mobile-Pensacola, Fla. (+11)
- West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, Fla. (+15)
- Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (-8)
- Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Mich. (-3)
- Boston (-9)
- Phoenix, Ariz.
- Philadelphia (+9)
- Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., Asheville, N.C (-6)
- Richmond-Petersburg, Va. (-2)
- Kansas City, Mo. (+25)
- Cleveland-Akron-Canton, Ohio (-7)
- Louis, Mo.
- New Orleans, La. (+16)
- Baltimore, Md. (+9)
- Los Angeles
- Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. (-11)
- Hartford-New Haven, Conn. (-8)
- Lafayette, La. (+12)
- Knoxville, Tenn. (+1)
- Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. (-17)
- Indianapolis, Ind. (-8)
- Birmingham, Ala. (+11)
- Austin, Texas (+11)
- Cincinnati, Ohio (+7)
- San Antonio, Texas
- Baton Rouge, La.
- Charleston, S.C. (-16)
- Shreveport, La.
- Columbia, S.C.
- Columbus, Ohio (-12)
- Bangor, Maine (-16)
- Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Mich. (-18)
- Greensboro-High Pt.-Winston-Salem, N.C. (-9)
- Myrtle Beach-Florence, S.C. (-2)
- Tulsa, Okla. (-13)
- Little Rock-Pine Bluff, Ark.
See the news release HERE.