7th Annual Camden BBQ Festival Kicks Off

by Ellis Eskew

It’s that time of year again… Barbecue smoke is in the air.

And in Camden, Alabama that means the Camden BBQ Festival.

“The event helps the economy by having people come in from out of town. Several of the cook teams are staying at the hotels,” said Elizabeth Breaves, Director of the Wilcox Area Chamber of Commerce.

Teams come from all over to compete.

“Good taste, tender with the smoke to it. I’m around Birmingham with it. So when they see the pink pig, ‘Smokey Sam’, they know where the good barbecues at,” said barbecue vendor Samuel Kennedy.

For many its an annual tradition passed on.

“I’ve been doing it ever since I was 14-years-old. A guy here name Dwayne Dunnivan, which he passed away last year with cancer, and he was the one who trained me in the barbecue and so it’s just been a passion,” said Kennedy.

The taste of barbecue is in full force. But if you want to know their secrets… well, you’re not going to get much.

“My mother made this barbecue sauce tonight. She locks the kitchen doors when she makes this sauce… It’s that top secret. She won’t even let us come in there and look at it,” said barbecue vendor Crum Cook.

The tasting starts at 10am Saturday, May 6. Tickets are five dollars.