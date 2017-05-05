Biscuits Drop Both Ends of Double Header to Shuckers

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (13-13) were swept in their doubleheader against the Biloxi Shuckers (13-14) on Thursday night, falling in the first game, 8-4, and again in the second game, 7-6 (8).

Montgomery had not played a baseball game since Monday morning in the team’s series loss to Birmingham because of and off-day Tuesday , and a rainout on Wednesday , but the outcome in the first game of the twin-billing against the Shuckers was eerily similar to that of the rubber match with the Barons.

The Biscuits went ahead early, putting up a four-spot in the top of the second thanks to back-to-back homers from Nick Ciuffo and Cade Gotta, and back-to-back RBI-singles from Braxton Lee and Grant Kay. But Biloxi would storm back with eight unanswered runs including a five-run third and a Johnny Davis grand slam hit off Greg Harris (1-2), who was saddled with the loss. The Biscuits held a 5-0 lead after the first inning of Monday’s game, and wound up losing 6-5.

In the second game, the Biscuits went down 4-0 early, but battled back thanks to a two-out two-run home run by Kay-his first at the Double-A level-in the third, and a two-out two-run double by Alec Sole in the fourth, before Montgomery finally tied the score at six in the fifth.

But the Biscuits could not score another run, despite several opportunities, and would serve up a two-out walk-off RBI-single in the bottom of the eighth to Dustin DeMuth to put the squad back at .500.