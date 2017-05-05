Montgomery Area Food Bank Donates 27 Tons Of Food For Families In Need

by Jalea Brooks

Volunteers and employees from the both the Montgomery Area Food Bank and Family Guidance Center of Alabama, gathered bright and early Friday morning with the same goal in mind: feeding families in need.

Sue Barrett, with Family Guidance center says “Kids Count Alabama, says that 24 percent of Montgomery County children face food insecurity every single day, we’re working to address that”.

The Montgomery Area Food bank donated a mobile pantry filled with thousands of pounds of food Al Bloom with the Montgomery Area Food Bank says that a single mobile pantry will deliver between 5 and 7 tons of food. Friday’s mobile pantry carried a whopping 27 tons. Which Barrett says will go a long way.

She explains “each time that they bring a pallet off you don’t know what it is, you’re really excited about it, it might be a pallet of potatoes, it might be a pallet of strawberries…you never know.. but you know every single pallet that comes off represents service to dozens of families”.

The food from the “mega mobile pantry” will assist about 450 families. Barrett says “we know that these food items are going into the pantries of hungry families for this week and hopefully a little longer than a week”.

Friday’s donation is one of the largest to date…. But the Bloom says that the mission continues. He says “there’s other people that still need help, and there’s people that still need help and if we can do more then by golly that what we’re going to do”.

Each year The Montgomery Area Food Bank provides about 20 million lbs of food to 35 of Alabama’s 67 counties.