Selma Man Found Shot to Death in His Front Yard

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man is found shot to death in his front yard Friday morning and police needs help from the public to find his killer.

Sixty-three year old Charlie Sanders was found at his home on the 1600 block of Tremont Street.

Morris Sanders is his brother.

“He didn’t want nothing but to make people happy. Lump was a good person. Charlie was the best,” he said.

The case is under investigation by Selma Police but no arrests have been made.

It’s the city’s third murder of the year.

Anyone with information about the case call police at (334) 874-2125.