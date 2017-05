Sunny & Warmer Weekend !

by Shane Butler

Sunshine returns and we have a nice weekend setting up for central and south Alabama. Temperatures will warm nicely back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. This sunny and dry weather pattern will continue through most of next week. Temps will actually warm even more with highs approaching 90 by Tuesday afternoon. Our next rain maker heads into the region late in the week. We see another round of showers and t-storms working through here next Friday.