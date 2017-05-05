Westbound I-20 in Jackson Closing Until Monday to Fix Bridge

This is the weekend that Mississippi officials are closing part of the state’s major east-west artery to repair a bridge.

Westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Jackson will be closed at 10 p.m. Friday, and are supposed to stay closed until 6 a.m. Monday.

I-20’s eastbound lanes will remain open, as will the north-south route of Interstate 55.

Westbound drivers can take a detour by going up I-55 north to reach the Interstate 220 bypass around Jackson. That will add about 16 miles.

Trash fires under a bridge in 2012 and 2014 damaged its concrete deck and steel girders. Mississippi Department of Transportation executive director Melinda McGrath says fires were set by vagrants.

McGrath says repairs, costing $313,000, would cost much more and take months if the bridge stayed open.

