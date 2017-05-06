Macon County Woman Arrested For Fatally Shooting Her Grandmother

by Josh Ninke

Macon County authorities are investigating a fatal shooting.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson says the shooting happened around 11 o’clock Saturday morning at a home on County Road 67.

Authorities say the family was preparing to go to a funeral when an altercation broke out between a 22-year-old woman and her 58-year-old grandmother.

They say the woman pulled out a gun and shot her grandmother, killing her.

She’s now charged with murder.

Authorities have not yet released the name of of the victim and continue to investigate.