When is the F-35 Coming to Montgomery?

by Caitlyn Cline

The United States Air Force is looking for a home for two new units of F-35 Fighter Jets. Five cities are being considered for the F-35’s: Boise, Idaho; Jacksonville, Florida; Detroit, Michigan; Madison, Wisconsin; and Montgomery. Former State Representative Perry Hooper, Jr. says Montgomery is the perfect city to house some of the military’s top technology.

“We’ve got the best generals in the world here, located in Maxwell. It’s the capital city, I think infrastructure is great for the F-35, everything fits!” he says.

Hooper is using his ties as the Trump Alabama Co-Chair to give Montgomery a leg up on the competition. Hooper went to Washington, D.C. to promote the Capital City and make sure the Air Force knows Montgomery is the best place for those planes to be.

“Us receiving that would mean about a $100 million economic impact,” he says. “There would be close to 2,400 jobs created. So, it doesn’t take a rocket science to figure out how great that would be in Montgomery, the River Region, and the state of Alabama.”

Hooper didn’t know if or when representatives from Washington, D.C. would come to Montgomery to check out the city as a possible location, but he did feel like his meeting went well. He’s hoping to hear some positive news about the F-35’s and believes that news will come sooner rather than later.

The F-35 unit would replace the F-16 planes currently used by the 187th Fighter Wing based at Dannelly Field.