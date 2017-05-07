Warmer Temps And Abundant Sunshine

by Ben Lang

More of the same can be expected weather-wise across the area through Thursday this week. However, afternoon highs will gradually climb this week. For tonight, lows will be a bit cool in the low to mid 50s. Plenty of sun on Monday with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s. The warmest days this week will be Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 80s each day. Overnight lows will trend warmer as well, from the upper 50s to low 60s for Tuesday to Thursday morning. May see a slight increase of cloud cover by Wednesday and Thursday, but that’s about it.

Our next chance for Rain and Thunderstorms still on track for Friday. Still looks like this system will move out quickly, so sunshine still expected to return Saturday and Sunday. A bit cooler behind the system on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. Mid 80s for Sunday and Monday.