Gov. Ivey Attends 2017 Hurricane Exercise

by Andrew James

The Emergency Operation Center at the Alabama EMA Headquarters was packed Monday morning as officials participated in the 2017 Hurricane Exercise.

Governor Kay Ivey briefed representatives from many different state organizations about the procedures in case a hurricane hits.

While a major hurricane hasn’t hit the state in recent years, Ivey says it could develop anytime.

“Check your preparedness plans, start filling your emergency kit,” she explained, “be sure it’s complete and certainly up to date.

Hurricane season stretches from June through November.