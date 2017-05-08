New Class of ‘Super Citizens’ Graduate

by Jalea Brooks

Montgomery Public School’s has graduated a brand new batch of Super Citizens. Those new Super Citizens then honored some hometown heroes of their own.

The purpose of the Super Citizen Program is to make learning history, civics, character, financial literacy and career readiness exciting. Becky Saunders, from the Liberty Learning foundation explains “they are are future work force, our future leaders and its really important for them to understand their important roles and responsibilities”.

Monday Morning 2nd and 5th graders from Montgomery Public Schools brought the 10 week program to a close, but not without recognizing some local heroes without capes.

Saunders says “they are looking at true heroes in their community people that they can look to and say ‘i can be that person” i can make a difference. so not only are they learning about it in the classroom they are coming up on the stage and their honoring local heroes”. She adds that the program is not only greatly impacts students, but the Super Citizens they take the time to honor as well.

Like, physical education teacher Corey Jackson, who says “it it was very special I was kind of surprised I was going to get it actually, but it really meant a lot to me” or retired Montgomery Fireman, Andy Wilson. Wilson says “it’s just an amazing award, to be able to be even considered for this um, it brought tears to my heart.”

Montgomery Police officer Officer JR Blount, will also proudly add ‘Super Citizen’ to his badges of honor. Blount says “a lot of time police officers go about their daily lives and their duties and they really don’t get recognized as something we do, most of us don’t look for it but it is a very humbling experience”.

The super citizen program is administered through the Liberty Learning Foundation. It provides resources and training at no cost to the school system.